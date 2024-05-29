New Study Highlights The Impact And Adoption Challenges Of B2B Value Selling

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Value Selling Research for Better Selling Outcomes and Adoption

Tom Pisello (the ROI Guy)

Alex Smith, Co-Founder of Cuvama

Enhanced win rates, larger deal sizes, and faster sales cycles are achievable through a strategic approach

- Tom PiselloNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A collaborative worldwide study by the Enterprise Value Collective, the premier independent business value community, Genius Drive, a top value consultancy, and Cuvama, a leader in value automation platforms, has explored the effectiveness of value selling in B2B environments and identified key strategies for optimizing outcomes.The research, surveying over one hundred B2B technology organizations, demonstrates that sales representatives employing value selling techniques consistently outperform those using traditional, product-focused methods. The findings are compelling: over 80% of surveyed organizations reported measurable improvements in sales performance due to value selling. Specifically, adopting companies and sales reps saw an average 48% increase in win rates, a 35% rise in deal sizes, and a 25% decrease in sales cycle durations.Tom Pisello, also known as the ROI Guy and Founder of the Enterprise Value Collective, as well as a Partner at Genius Drive, highlighted,“In an era where 70% of sellers are missing their quotas, this research confirms that value selling not only counters this trend, but significantly enhances sales outcomes, enabling sellers to secure more, larger deals at a quicker pace.”Despite these advantages, the adoption of value selling remains low, with only 19% of sales representatives regularly implementing this strategy. This gap underscores a substantial opportunity for businesses to elevate their sales performance through widespread adoption of value selling.Alex Smith, Co-founder of Cuvama, remarked,“There is no single solution to increase adoption rates among sales reps. Success requires a coordinated effort, integrating value automation to enhance sales engagements, providing robust value enablement for effective content delivery and training, and making strategic investments in business value engineering for optimal support.”The research indicates that the most successful adopters of value selling have invested in an orchestrated approach across three critical areas: Support, Enablement, and Automation. Leveraging this approach, with each 10% boost in seller adoption of value selling yields a significant 10% boost in revenue. Getting all customers engaged with a value-approach can result in a 2x boost to revenue overall."In order to get value into more customer engagements, it takes a well orchestrated approach of specialist support, automation and enablement, which this research highlights so well”, says Ken Powell, CRO for fintech firm K1x.“Get it right and you can help customers build extreme confidence in the purchase, and significantly exceed your growth goals, which we have done by leveraging this research's recommended approach."Access the Full Report -View the On-Demand Webinar and Discussion Here -About the Enterprise Value Collective:The Enterprise Value Collective (EVC) is an engaging community at the forefront of value marketing, selling, and customer success. The collective includes leaders in value consulting, sales enablement, sales, marketing, customer success and product. The collective is dedicated to enriching professional growth through the exchange of insights, innovative tools, and best practices in value-centric strategies. More information about the EVC can be found at:About Genius Drive:Genius Drive is a pioneering advisory and consulting firm, committed to empowering B2B solution providers to better articulate value in each customer engagement and throughout the buyer's journey. From ideating distinct value storytelling, to delivering training, automating processes, and delivering deal support and adoption success, Genius Drive ensures value program acceleration and performance throughout the value lifecycle. Genius Drive has a proven track record of success with a wide range of clients, including firms like Pigment, Scale Computing, Crisp, Conversus (a Stepstone Company), PFM Asset Management (a division of US Bank), Sphere Technology, and K1x. More information about Genius Drive can be found at:About Cuvama:Cuvama is the Customer Value Discovery platform guiding Sales and Customer Success in live conversations to uncover pain, sell outcomes and reinforce success. The best B2B Go-To-Market teams know that customers don't care about products, they want value. And they're using Cuvama to ensure they are focused on selling and delivering value so they can win and retain more customers. For more information, visit:

