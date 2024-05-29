BYD unveils 5th-generation DM hybrid technology with record-breaking range

(MENAFN) BYD, the Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) leader, has introduced its latest innovation, the fifth-generation DM (dual mode) hybrid technology, setting new benchmarks in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) with an impressive driving range of 2,100 kilometers. This breakthrough technology represents a significant advancement in the automotive industry, offering unparalleled efficiency and performance.



During the launch event held in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu highlighted the remarkable achievements enabled by the fifth-generation DM hybrid technology. Notably, BYD's plug-in hybrid vehicles equipped with this technology excel in critical metrics, boasting a remarkable thermal efficiency of 46.06 percent and an astonishing fuel consumption rate of 2.9 liters per 100 kilometers, even in electricity-deficit scenarios. Additionally, the comprehensive driving range of 2,100 kilometers positions BYD at the forefront of global innovation in the automotive sector.



The driving range achievement is a testament to BYD's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable mobility. Powered by high-capacity power batteries, vehicles utilizing the fifth-generation DM hybrid technology offer unmatched efficiency and performance, reaffirming BYD's position as a trailblazer in green transportation solutions.



At the launch event, BYD unveiled two cutting-edge car models, the Qin L DM-i and the Seal 06 DM-i, which leverage the new hybrid technology to deliver exceptional fuel efficiency and extended range. These models represent a significant leap forward in automotive engineering, consuming only a third of the fuel consumed by traditional vehicles while tripling the driving range. Available at competitive prices ranging from 99,800 yuan to 139,800 yuan, these vehicles underscore BYD's commitment to making sustainable transportation accessible to all.



With a proven track record of innovation and leadership in the NEV market, BYD aims to spearhead the global development of plug-in hybrid technology and drive the green transformation of the auto industry on a global scale. Having sold over 3.6 million plug-in hybrid electric vehicles to date, BYD continues to demonstrate its prowess in delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the future of mobility.

