Musk criticizes American tariffs on China

(MENAFN) During the Viva Technology conference held in Paris, Tesla CEO Elon Musk voiced his disapproval of the recent imposition of tariffs by the US government on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China, describing them as detrimental to the market. The tariffs, which were announced earlier this month, saw a significant increase, with duties on EVs soaring to over 100 percent. The move impacts approximately USD18 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the United States market.



Musk expressed his surprise and dissatisfaction with the tariffs, stating that neither Tesla nor himself had requested such measures. He highlighted that Tesla competes favorably in the Chinese market without facing tariffs or differential support. This statement marks a departure from his earlier stance on trade barriers between the United States and China.



In January, Musk had previously advocated for tariffs, arguing that without them, Chinese manufacturers would outperform and potentially eliminate most other car companies globally. Despite facing competition from Chinese EV producers, Tesla managed to regain its position as the world's largest EV manufacturer based on first-quarter sales figures.



The imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods is part of a broader trend in United States-China relations, characterized by increased economic tensions and competition. This approach was initiated under former President Donald Trump and has persisted into the current administration of President Joe Biden, who has pursued various policies targeting the Chinese economy.

