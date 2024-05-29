Allegations of sexual misconduct against David Copperfield

(MENAFN) Renowned American magician David Copperfield is confronting a series of serious allegations involving sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior, as detailed in a report by The Guardian on Wednesday. The accusations, spanning several decades from the late 1980s to 2014, have been lodged by 16 women, with more than half alleging incidents during their teenage years, some as young as 15.



The investigation conducted by The Guardian's United States branch reveals disturbing claims, including accusations that Copperfield drugged three women before engaging in sexual activity with them, leaving them feeling unable to provide consent. Many of the women, inspired by the #MeToo movement, have come forward to share their experiences publicly, shedding light on incidents they previously felt unable to discuss.



Copperfield, aged 67, vehemently denies all allegations leveled against him. Through his legal representatives, he has categorically refuted the claims, labeling them as "completely false" and "entirely implausible." In a written response to The Guardian, Copperfield's legal team emphasized that their client has a long history of treating both men and women with kindness and respect and has never engaged in inappropriate behavior, particularly with underage individuals.



Furthermore, Copperfield's lawyers stress that these accusations are not new, asserting that similar false claims have been made against the magician in the past. They maintain that the allegations presented in The Guardian's report are contrary to Copperfield's true character, highlighting his support for the #MeToo movement and his commitment to treating others with dignity and respect.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108270948