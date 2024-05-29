(MENAFN) Following his historic victory as the world's first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years, Ukrainian boxer Aleksandr Usyk finds himself still listed on a controversial online database accusing individuals of "crimes against the Ukrainian state." Despite his remarkable achievement, Usyk's success on the international stage contrasts with the challenges he faces domestically, where he continues to be scrutinized for his perceived lack of patriotism.



Usyk's triumph over the UK's Tyson Fury in a twelve-round bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marked a significant milestone in his career. However, his victory has not shielded him from criticism at home, where he remains a contentious figure. Born in Crimea, Usyk's comments regarding the region's status have stirred controversy, leading to his inclusion on the notorious Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website.



Throughout his career, Usyk has faced backlash from Ukrainian nationalists for his statements, particularly regarding Crimea. Despite being pressed to declare his allegiance, Usyk has maintained a stance of neutrality, asserting that the peninsula belongs to a higher power and avoiding explicit political affiliations.



The Mirotvorets website, established in 2014 by activists linked to the Ukrainian government, lists individuals deemed to be threats to the state. Usyk's presence on this list underscores the tensions within Ukrainian society, where divergent views on nationalism and identity continue to spark debate.



As Usyk basks in his boxing glory on the global stage, his inclusion on the "kill list" serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding patriotism and loyalty in Ukraine. Despite his sporting achievements, Usyk's position reflects the ongoing divisions within the country, where differing perspectives on Crimea and national identity persist amid geopolitical tensions.

