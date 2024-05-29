South Korea prohibits famous TikTok song flattering Kim Jong-un

(MENAFN) South Korea's Communications Standards Commission has announced its intention to prohibit TikTok videos featuring a viral song that appears to praise North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The song, known as "Friendly Father," has raised concerns in Seoul, with authorities labeling it as North Korean propaganda.



Initially surfacing on the Chinese-owned platform in April, the song gained widespread attention for its lyrics, which celebrate Kim Jong-un as a "great leader" and "friendly father." Despite its catchy tune, South Korean officials have deemed it as a form of "psychological warfare" and a violation of national laws.



In response to a request from the country's National Intelligence Service, the Communications Standards Commission has vowed to block 29 versions of the "Friendly Father" video. Citing concerns over the National Security Act, which prohibits access to North Korean government media, the regulator emphasized the need to penalize any behavior or speech in favor of the Pyongyang leadership.



The commission characterized the song as "typical content" associated with North Korea's efforts to psychologically influence South Korea. It highlighted the song's presence on channels dedicated to idolizing and glorifying Kim Jong-un as evidence of its propagandistic nature.



Despite the regulatory crackdown, some South Korean TikTok users have urged authorities not to block the video, arguing that it is meant as a joke rather than a serious endorsement of North Korean ideology. Additionally, many users have expressed appreciation for the song's catchy melody, drawing comparisons to older European pop music.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108270943