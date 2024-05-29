Diddy faces new sexual assault charge

(MENAFN) Renowned rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces fresh legal turmoil as model Crystal McKinney steps forward with accusations of drugging and sexual assault dating back to 2003. This marks the seventh lawsuit against the Bad Boy Records founder in recent months, further intensifying legal scrutiny on his conduct.



McKinney filed her lawsuit in a federal court in New York City on Tuesday, shortly after a video surfaced showing Combs allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. Ventura's case was swiftly settled after she filed, highlighting the mounting legal challenges confronting Combs.



According to McKinney's complaint, the incident occurred when she, a 22-year-old model at the time, encountered Combs at a Manhattan fashion event. Combs allegedly made promises to boost her career and invited her to his studio, where she was offered marijuana by one of his associates. The complaint alleges that the joint was laced with a narcotic or intoxicating substance, leading McKinney to become heavily intoxicated.



While under the influence, McKinney asserts that Combs forced her to perform a sexual act in a bathroom. She claims to have lost consciousness and later found herself in a taxi, indicating a traumatic and distressing experience.



Furthermore, McKinney alleges that Combs subsequently hindered her career prospects by 'blackballing' her, leading to severe emotional distress and feelings of self-blame. The lawsuit targets Combs, along with Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John Clothing, and Universal Music Group, seeking damages for pain and suffering, as well as punitive damages.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108270933