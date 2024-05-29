RF Gan Semiconductor Device Market To Reach USD 6.45 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Growing Iot Ecosystem And 5G

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Size and Growth Report

RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market SizeAccording to a comprehensive report by SNS Insider, the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to soar to USD 6.45 billion by 2031, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% throughout the forecast period.The escalating demand for GaN semiconductor devices stems from their pivotal role in the radio frequency (RF) domain, which is intrinsically linked to communication technologies.-These devices operate across diverse frequency bands, enabling efficient and reliable wireless data transmission. Moreover, the development of GaN monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) has further accelerated the adoption of GaN in RF applications.-The automotive sector presents another promising avenue for GaN semiconductor devices. The burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) markets are driving the demand for GaN power and opto-semiconductor devices in various automotive systems, including control systems, motor drives, braking systems, lighting, and instrumentation.Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @KEY PLAYERS:- Sumitomo Electric Industries- Robert Bosch- Toshiba Corporation- Infineon Technologies- Microchip Technology- Raytheon Company- STMicroelectronics- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation- Panasonic Corporation- NXP SemiconductorMarket AnalysisThe superior performance of GaN devices in terms of power amplification, efficiency, and high-frequency operation positions them as a preferred choice for next-generation wireless infrastructure and communication systems. Additionally, the continuous advancements in GaN technology, coupled with the growing demand from consumer electronics and industrial applications, are contributing to the market's expansion.The RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market has witnessed notable developments in recent years..In May 2021, Infineon Technologies introduced a new portfolio of integrated power stage (IPS) GaN power devices, targeting low-to-medium power applications..Cree, in March 2021, launched four new multi-stage GaN-on-SiC MMIC devices, expanding its RF solutions portfolio and catering to various X-band phased array applications.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:BY MATERIAL.GaN-On-Silicon.GaN-On-Sic.GaN-On-DiamondThe GaN-on-SiC segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its superior thermal conductivity and power handling capabilities compared to GaN-on-Silicon. This makes it well-suited for high-power RF applications, including base stations and radar systems.BY APPLICATION.Wireless infrastructure.Satellite communication.Power storage.PV inverted.OthersThe wireless infrastructure segment led the market in 2023, driven by the rapid deployment of 5G networks worldwide. GaN devices are instrumental in enabling the higher frequencies and wider bandwidths required for 5G communication.BY END-USER.IT & telecom.Automotive.Aerospace & defense.Consumer electronics.OthersMake an Enquiry Before Buying @Impact of the Global DisruptionThe ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains and led to uncertainties in the semiconductor industry. The scarcity of raw materials and components has impacted production and increased costs. The global economic slowdown has also dampened consumer spending and industrial activity, leading to a cautious approach to investments and procurement. These factors have posed challenges to the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market's growth trajectory. For example, the disrupted supply of neon gas, a critical component in semiconductor manufacturing, from Ukraine has raised concerns about potential shortages and price hikes.North America dominated the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market in 2023This dominance is driven by the presence of major semiconductor manufacturers, substantial investments in 5G infrastructure, and the region's early adoption of advanced technologies. The United States, in particular, has been at the forefront of GaN research and development, with significant government and private sector initiatives fostering innovation in this field.Key Takeaways.The RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the expanding 5G ecosystem and the increasing adoption of IoT devices..GaN technology's superior performance characteristics make it a preferred choice for high-frequency and high-power applications..The automotive sector presents a significant growth opportunity for GaN semiconductor devices in EV and HEV systems..The Russia-Ukraine war and global economic slowdown have introduced challenges in the form of supply chain disruptions and reduced demand..North America is the leading region in the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market, driven by technological advancements and investments in 5G infrastructure.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Impact AnalysisChapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact AnalysisChapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia warChapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. RF GaN Semiconductor Device Global Market, by MaterialChapter 9. RF GaN Semiconductor Device Global Market, by End-UserChapter 10. RF GaN Semiconductor Device Global Market, by ApplicationChapter 11. Regional OutlookChapter 12. Competitive IntelligenceChapter 13. Key Companies AnalysisChapter 14. Research ProcessContinued...Buy Single User License @Contact us:Akash AnandHead of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)Read Related Reports:Laser Processing MarketBlockchain Devices MarketInteractive Whiteboard Market

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube