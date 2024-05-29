Car Rental Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Car Rental Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

Car Rental Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Car Rental Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the car rental market size is predicted to reach $146.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth in the car rental market is due to the significant growth in the tourism industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest car rental market share. Major players in the car rental market include Enterprise Rent-A-Car LLC, The Hertz Corporation,SIXT SE, Europcar Rental Company, Avis Budget Group Inc., Uber Technologies Inc.

Car Rental Market Segments

.By Vehicle Type: Luxury Cars, Executive Cars, Economy Cars, SUVs, MUVs

.By Booking Type: Online, Offline

.By Application: Local Usage, Airport Transport, Outstation, Other Applications

.By End User: Self-Driven, Chauffeur-Driven

.By Geography: The global car rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Car rental refers to a kind of service that involves the process of renting or hiring a car for a short-term period, typically ranging from a few hours to several weeks. Car rental services are typically used by travelers, tourists, or individuals who need a temporary mode of transportation for various reasons, such as vacations, business trips, or vehicle repairs.

