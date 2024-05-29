BELOVED BRANDS“KNITPRO & KNITTERS PRIDE” UNITE AS ONE: KNITPRO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NOVATO, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KnitPro, a leading manufacturer of knitting needles and crochet hooks, announced today its unification of Knitters Pride under the KnitPro's umbrella. This significant step not only marks a milestone in the company's mission to provide knitters and crocheters worldwide with a single unified brand experience of an unparalleled selection of high-quality tools and customer experience but also has a profound global impact on the crafting industry.“We are excited to welcome the passionate Knitters Pride community to the KnitPro family. This unification reflects our commitment to offering our customers a vast range of product collections and seamless and exceptional experience, regardless of their location.” said Mr. Shirish Jain, partner at KnitPro.A United Front Of Unmatched Vast Product SelectionPreviously, Knitters Pride delighted a loyal following in North America and Canada. With this unification, KnitPro's extensive global distribution network will now ensure that Knitters Pride's renowned quality and innovative products are not just available but easily accessible to needle crafters Worldwide, igniting a new era of creativity and inspiration.Mr. Shirish Jain added,“We are confident that they will continue to experience the exceptional products they have come to trust, now with the added benefit of the vast product selection and global reach of KnitPro.”In addition, in 2021, KnitPro also acquired Lantern Moon and made it a beloved brand known for its handcrafted ebony wood needles, crochet hooks, and accessories. Their ambition to provide crafters worldwide continues. Hence, they launched Symfonie Yarns in 2023. Today, their exquisite hand-dyed yarns empower crafters to craft their dreams in vibrant shades.About KnitPro & Knitter Pride: Knitter's Pride is KnitPro's flagship brand, and both are giants in the craft and hobby industry. KnitPro offers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to inspire and empower knitters and crocheters worldwide who can now enjoy the Symfonie Dreamz range available at KnitPro.Visit the website for detailed insights: KnitPro .

