Cyntexa Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Spring 2024

Cyntexa is named as a top B2B company for CRM, Marketing Automation, and Salesforce services.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyntexa , a leading IT consulting company, today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for CRM, Marketing Automation, and Salesforce services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.

Cyntexa is honoured to be recognized as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We're proud to be recognized as a CRM, Marketing Automation, and Salesforce leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide.

“At Cyntexa, customer success is at the core of what we do. Everyone here is incredibly dedicated to delivering exceptional results and innovative solutions to our clients. So, winning this Clutch award wasn't just recognition for us, it was a big win for all the clients who believed in us and saw the hard work we put in”, said Shrey Sharma, CEO and Founder of Cyntexa.”

“A huge thank you to our fantastic team – you're the ones making it happen! And of course, a massive shout-out to our clients. Their trust keeps us motivated to keep improving, build stronger relationships, and never settle for anything less than top-notch quality. This whole journey is what fuels our passion to keep innovating and growing.”

“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO.“Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring's Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.”

Founded with a focus on Salesforce, Cyntexa is now a team of over 400 cloud experts with certifications across various cloud technologies like Salesforce, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Cloud, ServiceNow, Amazon Web Services, and Nintex.

Our experts have also developed four innovative products available on the Salesforce AppExchange platform: ChargeOn , Easy Incentivizer, Easy RollUp, and Aarch Merchant Tool.

This expanded expertise allows us to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to each client's specific needs. Till, we have successfully served clients across 25 industries and 55 countries, specializing in multi-cloud and cross-cloud implementations. Their services include development, application development, implementation, consulting, integration, automation, and managed services, all backed by a near-perfect 4.99 CSAT score.

With a global clientele of over 675 clients, including industry giants like Northwell Health, Rently, Médecins Sans Frontières, Modigie, and Verify Treatment, our proven track record of over 900 successful projects solidifies our position as a trusted partner in the IT service industry.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch is the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, empowering better business decisions. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

ABOUT CYNTEXA

Founded in 2018, Cyntexa is a global IT consultancy that empowers businesses to achieve their goals. Our team of certified experts combines industry knowledge to different industries and regions including USA, UK, UAE, Singapore, Australia, and India. This unique blend allows us to craft custom IT solutions that perfectly fit your specific needs. Innovation and client success are at our core, and we're committed to delivering exceptional IT solutions that propel your business forward.

