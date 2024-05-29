Hepatitis B Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) market-report.jpeg" width="300" height="157" alt="Hepatitis B Market Report" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Hepatitis B Market Report

Hepatitis B companies are Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Antios Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight's"Hepatitis B Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatitis B, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatitis B market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hepatitis B Market Report:

The Hepatitis B market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

September 2023: Brii Biosciences Limited announced a study of phase 2 clinical trials for PEG-IFNα and BRII-835. This study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of PEG-IFNα alone or in combination with different dose levels of BRII-835 (VIR-2218) in participants with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

September 2023: Gilead Sciences announced a study of phase 1 clinical trials for GS-2829 and GS-6779. The goal of this clinical study is to learn more about GS-2829 and GS-6779 in healthy participants and participants with CHB.

Key Hepatitis B Companies: Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, and Zhimeng Biopharm, and others

Key Hepatitis B Therapies: Tenofovir Alafenamidem, VIR-221, Selgantolimod, telbivudine, lamivudine, pegylated interferon-alfa 2a, and others

The Hepatitis B market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hepatitis B pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hepatitis B market dynamics.

Hepatitis B Overview

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that primarily affects the liver, caused by the Hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is a major global health concern, with millions of people affected worldwide. HBV can cause both acute and chronic infections.

Acute Hepatitis B refers to a short-term infection, lasting less than six months. Many people with acute Hepatitis B do not experience symptoms, or they may have mild symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). In some cases, acute Hepatitis B can lead to severe liver damage, liver failure, or even death.

Chronic Hepatitis B is a long-term infection, lasting six months or longer. Unlike acute Hepatitis B, chronic Hepatitis B can persist for years, leading to ongoing liver inflammation and damage. Chronic infection increases the risk of developing serious complications such as cirrhosis (scarring of the liver), liver cancer, and liver failure. However, not everyone with chronic Hepatitis B will develop these complications.

HBV is transmitted through contact with infected blood or body fluids. Common routes of transmission include unprotected sexual contact, sharing needles or syringes, and from mother to baby during childbirth. HBV is not spread through casual contact such as hugging, kissing, or sharing food or drink with an infected person.

Prevention of Hepatitis B is primarily achieved through vaccination. The Hepatitis B vaccine is safe and highly effective in preventing HBV infection. It is recommended for all infants at birth and for individuals at increased risk of infection, such as healthcare workers, people with multiple sexual partners, and injection drug users.

Treatment for Hepatitis B aims to reduce liver inflammation, slow the progression of liver damage, and prevent complications. Antiviral medications are commonly used to suppress HBV replication and reduce the risk of liver-related complications in people with chronic Hepatitis B.

Overall, Hepatitis B is a serious but preventable and treatable condition. Increased awareness, vaccination, and access to healthcare services are crucial for controlling the spread of HBV and improving outcomes for affected individuals.



Hepatitis B Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hepatitis B Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hepatitis B market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hepatitis B

Prevalent Cases of Hepatitis B by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hepatitis B

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatitis B market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hepatitis B market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hepatitis B Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatitis B Key Companies

Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, and Zhimeng Biopharm

Hepatitis B Therapies

Tenofovir Alafenamidem, VIR-221, Selgantolimod, telbivudine, lamivudine, pegylated interferon-alfa 2a

Hepatitis B Market

The primary treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B currently revolves around antiviral medications, with notable options including entecavir, VEMLIDY, VIREAD, telbivudine, adefovir dipivoxil, and lamivudine. Lamivudine holds significance as the first nucleoside analogue (NA) to receive approval from the US FDA for Chronic Hepatitis B treatment. Initially approved for adults in 1998, pediatric approval for children aged 2-17 followed in 2001. Despite its initial approval for Hepatitis B, lamivudine has been utilized and licensed for HIV infection treatment since 1995. While generally well-tolerated with few side effects, prolonged lamivudine therapy is associated with significant rates of drug resistance, leading to virological relapse and biochemical flare. Consequently, lamivudine is often recommended as a second-line therapy for managing Hepatitis B.

Scope of the Hepatitis B Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hepatitis B Companies: Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, and Zhimeng Biopharm, and others

Key Hepatitis B Therapies: Tenofovir Alafenamidem, VIR-221, Selgantolimod, telbivudine, lamivudine, pegylated interferon-alfa 2a, and others

Hepatitis B Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatitis B current marketed and Hepatitis B emerging therapies

Hepatitis B Market Dynamics: Hepatitis B market drivers and Hepatitis B market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hepatitis B Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hepatitis B Market Access and Reimbursement

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

