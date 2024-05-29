Cosan’S Improved Results In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Cosan (CSAN3) recently reported a substantial decrease in its net loss to R$192.2 million ($37.17 million) for Q1 2024.



This marks a 78% improvement compared to the same period in 2023. Previously, the company reported a loss of R$904.1 million ($174.87 million).



This change demonstrates a significant recovery from earlier financial struggles.



As a major Brazilian conglomerate operating in energy, logistics, infrastructure, and agriculture, Cosan is critical to Brazil's sustainable development.



Nevertheless, the company faced a 26% decrease in EBITDA, amounting to R$2.934 billion ($567.50 million).







Despite this, the broader EBITDA under management was R$7.1 billion ($1.37 billion), showing a 16% year-over-year decrease but still highlighting Cosan's operational scale.



Moreover, Cosan's operational revenue increased slightly, reaching R$9.842 billion ($1.90 billion).



This reflects a 2% growth year-over-year and a 4% increase from the previous quarter.



Despite financial challenges, this aligns with the company's strategic objectives for the year.



Significantly, the financial results were impacted by non-cash negative adjustments from market valuation changes in Vale shares.



Additionally, Total Return Swap transactions on Cosan's own shares further influenced these results.



However, strong performances from subsidiaries, particularly Raízen, helped mitigate these effects.



Additionally, Cosan made a strategic provision of R$1.5 billion ($290.13 million) to adjust the tax base calculations at Comgás and Moove.

Background

Historically, Cosan has been an integral player in Brazil's economy, diversifying its interests across various sectors to build resilience against market volatility.



This strategy has allowed Cosan to leverage its broad portfolio, including energy and logistics, to stabilize its financial position despite fluctuating market conditions.



The slight increase in operational revenue in Q1 2024 exemplifies this resilience, reflecting careful planning and execution of business strategies that align with long-term goals.

