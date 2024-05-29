(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Service Confidence Index (ICS) dropped by 0.6 points in May, reaching 94.2 points.



This marks the second consecutive decline, according to the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) on May 29.



However, the index remained stable in three-month moving averages compared to April.



FGV/Ibre economist Stéfano Pacini highlighted that service sector confidence fell for the third time in 2024.



"May's results reinforce the perception of a loss of momentum in the sector," he said. Trends varied across different service segments and time frames.



Despite resilient current demand, Pacini pointed out that negative future expectations were widespread.



This suggests the service secto may not see a strong recovery in the first half of the year.







The macroeconomic environment, including ongoing interest rate cuts and significant improvements in employment and income, could restore sector confidence.



These factors might play a crucial role in the sector's future performance.



In May, the ICS decline mainly resulted from worsened expectations for the coming months.



The Expectations Index (IE-S) dropped by 3.1 points to 91.3 points.

Brazil's Service Sector Confidence Declines in May: Economic Implications

On the other hand, the Current Situation Index (ISA-S) increased by 1.9 points to 97.3 points.



Both components of the ISA-S showed improvement. The current demand volume rose by 2.3 points to 97.7 points.



The current business situation improved by 1.6 points to 96.9 points.



Regarding future expectations, the IE-S decline stemmed from deteriorating forecasts in both its components.



The anticipated demand for the next three months fell by 2.9 points to 91.6 points.



The business trend for the next six months dropped by 3.4 points to 91.1 points, the lowest level since December 2023.



These figures highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the service sector.



They emphasize the need for sustained economic support to boost confidence and foster recovery.







