Advancing Nuclear Skills: Brazil’S Strategic Partnership With Navy And IPEN

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Navy and the Energy and Nuclear Research Institute (IPEN) have embarked on a strategic partnership.



They aim to train personnel for the IEA-R1 reactor operation, crucial for enhancing Brazil's nuclear technology capabilities.



This initiative also supports the production of vital radioisotopes for medical and research applications.



By April 2024, the project plans to train 40 reactor operators and four radiation protection professionals.



Initially, ten Navy operators were licensed in September 2023, and by April 2024, an additional 14 from the Navy and IPEN will join them.



These professionals not only operate the reactor but also mentor new teams, sharing their expertise.







The training merges theoretical lessons with practical exercises under seasoned experts at IPEN's facilities in São Paulo.



Trainees engage in everything from reactor theory to emergency drills at the IEA-R1 reactor, ensuring proficiency in safe nuclear operations.



Lieutenant Commander Ramon Soares de Faria outlines the rigorous qualification process.



It involves a thorough CNEN exam and expert panel interviews, ensuring that only the best candidates succeed.

Brazil's Strategic Partnership with Navy and IPEN

Moreover, the program significantly impacts the production of critical radioisotopes like Iodine-131 and Lutetium-177.



These isotopes are essential for developing new radiopharmaceuticals and managing supply during emergencies.



This collaboration, which started in 2019, also paves the way for future projects such as the Nuclear Energy Generation Laboratory (Labgene).



It underscores the strategic importance of adhering to national nuclear regulations.



Ultimately, this initiative marks a significant milestone for Brazil, signifying a commitment to advancing sustainable energy and healthcare innovation.



It positions Brazil as a leader in nuclear technology, prepared to meet future challenges in energy and healthcare.

Background

This project is part of Brazil's broader defense and technology focus. The Nova Indústria Brasil plan targets self-reliance in defense technologies by 2033.



Brazil is advancin in areas like nuclear energy, satellite systems, and military technology.



The Brazilian Navy is creating a nuclear submarine and updating its fleet. The Prosub program includes a nuclear-powered submarine.



Additionally, the Sisgaaz system will monitor Brazil's coastlines.

