Mindu freight train between China, Europe shows significant performance

(MENAFN) Participating in the program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), journalists from various countries had the opportunity to delve into China's dynamic freight train operations during a captivating visit to Fujian province. The week-long trip offered a firsthand experience of the intricate processes involved in container cargo loading, with a highlight being the mesmerizing sight of the Mindu China-Europe Freight Train in action in Fuqing City.



One of the most remarkable aspects of the visit was witnessing the remarkable speed of the train, which travels at an impressive 120km/h en route to Moscow, showcasing the efficiency and advancements of China's railway infrastructure. Fuqing, a county-level city nestled within the larger jurisdiction of Fuzhou, served as an ideal backdrop to observe the bustling activity of freight transportation.



Fuzhou, the vibrant capital of Fujian Province, has been at the forefront of China's efforts to enhance connectivity and trade relations through its China-Europe freight train routes. In July 2022, the city inaugurated its inaugural route, marking a significant milestone in bolstering international trade links. The departure of the "Mindu" cargo train from Jiangyin Port in Fuzhou, bound for Moscow, exemplifies the strategic importance of these rail connections in facilitating cross-border commerce and fostering economic cooperation between China and Russia.



The growth trajectory of China-Europe freight train services has been noteworthy, with substantial improvements observed in transport capacity, efficiency, and service quality. The continuous enhancements in these areas underscore China's commitment to bolstering its role as a global logistics hub, providing reliable and expedited freight transport solutions that cater to the evolving needs of international trade.

