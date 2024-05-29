Fluentica: An Intercultural Marketing Agency On A Mission To Empower Hispanic Business Owners To Thrive In The US Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

On a Mission to Empower the Hispanic Community Through Marketing

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fluentica, a dynamic Latina-owned marketing agency, is proud to announce its mission to help Hispanic businesses grow and guide them in utilizing effective marketing strategies. Founded on the principles of empathy, respect, and cultural fluency, Fluentica specializes in intercultural marketing, which aims to bridge cultural gaps with culture-tailored messages that resonate with the audience on a personal and emotional level.Recent statistics reveal a promising yet challenging landscape for Hispanic businesses. While 50% of new businesses in the US over the last decade were founded by Latinos, 11% cited marketing as a primary challenge in expanding their reach, the highest percentage among other demographics.Moreover, Latinos are 1.7 times more likely to lead startups compared to any other demographic. Yet, only 3% of Latino-owned businesses have successfully scaled, indicating a significant barrier to growth.Understanding these challenges firsthand, Fluentica's co-founders, Wendy Betancourt , Lisandra de la Paz , and Amy Perez , are on a mission to empower Hispanic brands to unlock their full potential in the market."As Latinas, we recognize the importance of cultural fluency and its transformative power in the business world," says co-founder Wendy Betancourt.The agency's approach goes beyond conventional marketing tactics. With a deep understanding of intercultural dynamics, Fluentica fosters authentic connections that resonate with diverse audiences, driving both community engagement and tangible business results.This is why Fluentica can also help bridge the gap between brands and the rapidly expanding Hispanic consumer segment in the United States. With the US Hispanic buying power projected to reach $2.5 trillion in the next two years, there's immense potential for growth. However, a staggering 55% of Hispanic consumers feel overlooked by major brands, highlighting the urgent need for targeted marketing efforts.“Fluentica aims to support Hispanic-owned businesses in expanding their audience into the US market, but we also want to help US brands discover their inner fluency and creatively leverage it to (re)connect with the Hispanic market,” explains Lisandra de la Paz, co-founder."At Fluentica, we believe that cultural fluency is not just a strategy but a mindset," adds Amy Perez, co-founder. "By embracing our roots while adapting to new cultures with empathy and respect, we pave the way for endless opportunities and meaningful connections."With a focus on B2B marketing, Fluentica offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of B2B brands. Some of the most requested services are branding, digital marketing, SEO strategy, website design & development, and content creation.Fluentica invites Hispanic business owners and brands to join them on this transformative journey toward market success. For more information about their services and initiatives, visit or reach out to ....About the founders:Wendy Betancourt:With a fiery passion for business, entrepreneurship, and community, she is deeply engaged in nurturing connections and fostering growth. She champions the empowerment of Latina business owners within the US Hispanic community. Armed with a solid foundation in finance and marketing, gained from corporate positions after graduating from Baruch College in NYC, she merges strategic insight with hands-on experience to elevate business operations and foster meaningful client relationships. She is committed to delivering the best client experience, forging new partnerships, scouting top talent, or curating unforgettable event experiences.After hours, you can find her joining Hispanic entrepreneurs' organizations and attending social salsa dancing events.Lisandra de la Paz:Born and raised in Cuba, Lisandra came to the US with her life in a suitcase. Through her journey, she has learned to find creative opportunities in challenges and embrace problem-solving with a growth mindset. Co-founding Fluentica is her way of helping other entrepreneurs who, like herself, had to adapt to a new culture to discover possibilities and evolve. Lisandra holds a Master's in Branding and Integrated Communications and has experience working in top advertising agencies with global brands. Prior to that, she worked as a journalist serving the Latino community at Univision in NYC.In her free time, you can often find her enjoying a strong Cuban coffee, reading a book, or scrolling through social media (she'll say,“It's work”).Amy Perez:An intuitive problem solver who thrives on overcoming challenges. Her expertise extends far beyond marketing, with a proven ability to tackle diverse issues head-on. From grassroots and housing non-profit organizations to the B2B tech world and even a sprinkle of B2C law, Amy's experience runs the gamut. She excels at establishing and shaping brands from the ground up, setting the stage for success. That's why she co-founded Fluentica-to support the next generation of brands ready to make waves.When she's not at work, you can find her spending time with her two dogs and cat, diving into a good book, enjoying outdoor activities, or strumming away on her ukulele.

