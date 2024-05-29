Digital Workplace Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Workplace Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Digital Workplace Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Digital Workplace Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the digital workplace market size is predicted to reach $113.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%.

The growth in the digital workplace market is due to the increase in adoption of cloud and enterprise mobility services among organizations. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital workplace market share . Major players in the digital workplace market include Atos Group, Cognizant, International Business Machines Corporation, Infosys Limited, Zensar Technologies Limited, Microsoft Corporation.

Digital Workplace Market Segments

. By Components: Solutions, Services

. By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

. By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SME)

. By Geography: The global digital workplace market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A digital workplace refers to the digital ecosystem of the workplace that allows organizations to collaborate and converses with employees working remotely, hybrid, or in the office by aligning technologies and business processes. The digital workplace is used to transform traditional workplaces to improve business operations' productivity and efficiency.

