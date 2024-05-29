Carlton: Down Sized Comes With Bookstore Returnability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The bookstore returnability isn't just marketing; it's a commitment to collaborative, sustainable publishing.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 -- Carlton faces a string of unfortunate events, starting with the loss of his job due to a company takeover. His day takes a turn for the worse when he becomes a witness to a gas station robbery and the kidnapping of the owners' granddaughter by escaped criminals. Adding to his troubles, Carlton suffers an accident that results in memory loss. While recovering in the hospital, he encounters individuals with mystical abilities who aid him in regaining his memories and apprehending the criminals.Follow Carlton's tumultuous path as he faces the aftermath of losing his job, unwittingly gets entangled in dangerous events, and navigates the challenges of memory loss in Kennar Tawnee Chasny's captivating novel,"Carlton: Down Sized .""Carlton: Down Sized" also comes with a bookstore returnability as a way for the author to demonstrate a commitment to supporting independent bookstores and fostering a healthy symbiotic relationship between authors, publishers, and retailers. By implementing bookstore returnability, retailers can take a chance on this book without the fear of being stuck with unsold copies.To get to know more about Kennar Tawnee Chasny, readers can visit the author's website at .To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers' Branding on Facebook.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

