AgniKul Cosmos cancels scheduled launch of its rocket for fourth time

(MENAFN) AgniKul Cosmos, an Indian space technology startup headquartered in Chennai, encountered yet another setback as it aborted the scheduled launch of its single-stage rocket powered by a 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine. The mission, named 'Agnibaan SOrTeD' (Suborbital Tech Demonstrator), faced cancellation just moments before liftoff, marking the fourth consecutive attempt thwarted by technical issues.



The rocket, weighing 575 kilograms and towering at a height of 6.2 meters, was slated to take off from Sriharikota, an island located in the Bay of Bengal. The area holds significant importance in India's satellite-launching endeavors. However, the anticipated plunge of the rocket into the bay was halted by the unexpected cancellation.



Founded in 2017 by two young aerospace engineers, AgniKul Cosmos emerged from the incubation environment of IIT-Madras with a mission to pioneer advancements in space technology. Describing itself as a platform "where people learn to use fire," the startup aims to revolutionize satellite launch capabilities through the operationalization of Agnibaan rockets. These rockets are envisioned to provide launch-on-demand services, catering to satellites weighing up to 300 kilograms.



Despite the ambition and vision driving AgniKul Cosmos, the recent series of aborted launch attempts underscores the formidable challenges inherent in the space industry. As the company navigates through technical hurdles, it remains committed to its mission of advancing space exploration and satellite deployment capabilities.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108270764