Trade agreement between Iran, Indonesia to boost export activities

(MENAFN) Kaveh Daliri, the Director General of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) East Asia-Pacific Office, has highlighted the significant impact of the newly launched Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Indonesia on enhancing export activities and trade relations between the two nations. Daliri emphasized that with Indonesia importing approximately USD270 billion worth of products annually, Iran's current market share of less than USD1 billion underscores the immense potential for expansion, particularly through leveraging the opportunities provided by the PTA.



Expressing regret over the prolonged inactivity of the PTA between Iran and Indonesia for about eight years, Daliri noted that efforts to revive the agreement spanned approximately one year. He underscored the importance of revitalizing this agreement to facilitate market access for Iranian products in Indonesia, citing the successful export of the SINA surgeon robot to Indonesia as a testament to Iran's capacity to meet global standards.



Following the recent ratification of the preferential trade agreement by the Iranian Parliament on May 17, Daliri emphasized Indonesia's status as a lucrative market for Iranian products. He outlined the primary objective of the agreement as enhancing trade exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on facilitating market entry through tariff discounts and other incentives.



Daliri disclosed plans to establish a joint committee dedicated to operationalizing the preferential trade agreement, tasked with monitoring and updating lists and discounts mutually agreed upon by Iran and Indonesia. Highlighting Indonesia's status as the country with the highest Muslim population globally, he underscored its significance as a lucrative and promising market for Iranian products.



With the formalization of the preferential trade agreement, Daliri expressed confidence that bilateral trade volumes between Iran and Indonesia will witness a substantial increase, reflecting the mutual commitment to fostering economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two nations.

