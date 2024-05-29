Delhi Sizzles At 52.3 Degrees Celsius As City Records Season's Highest-Ever Temperature

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday recorded its highest-ever temperature of the season as the mercury soared to 52.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The weather station recorded the temperature at Mungeshpur in north-west Delhi at 52.3 degrees Celsius.

Besides Mungeshpur, other locations in Delhi which recorded the season's hottest day included Najafgarh (48.6 degrees Celsius), Narela (47.9 degrees Celsius), Pitampura (48.3 degrees Celsius).

Notably, a severe heatwave has been prevailing in most parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and many parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh for quite some days.

Rajasthan has also recorded extremely high temperatures over the past few days, with the mercury shooting beyond 50 degrees Celsius in regions like Phalodi.

Sirsa in Haryana also sizzled at over 50 degrees.

Delhi along with adjoining regions have been reeling under a severe heatwave for almost a week now.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some respite from searing heat from tomorrow.

"Prevailing heatwave conditions over Northwest and Central India are likely to reduce gradually from Thursday (May 30)," the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD also said that the conditions continue to become favourable with the onset of monsoon during the next 24 hours and the advance of monsoon over some parts of northeastern states during the same period.