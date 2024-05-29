More than half of foreign businesses who planned on leaving Russia have stayed put

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by the Financial Times, over half of the foreign businesses that initially announced intentions to withdraw from Russia following the onset of the Ukraine conflict have opted to remain in the country. The decision to stay, the report suggests, is influenced by a combination of factors including a resurgence in consumer activity and perceived bureaucratic hurdles.



Drawing on data compiled by the Kiev School of Economics, the report highlights that as of May 5, a substantial number of overseas firms, totaling 2,173, continue to maintain operations in Russia. Notable among these are British companies such as cosmetics brand Avon and consumer goods company Reckitt, alongside French industrial gas producer Air Liquide. However, it is noted that approximately 1,600 firms either scaled back their presence or exited the Russian market entirely.



The initial wave of Western companies announcing their departure from Russia occurred shortly after Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine in February 2022. Among those that completed their exits were prominent names such as car manufacturers Volkswagen and Renault, oil and gas giants Shell and British Petroleum, fast-food chain McDonald’s, and furniture retailer IKEA.



However, there has been a discernible shift in sentiment among some Western companies in recent months, as highlighted by an executive familiar with the matter. While the decision to leave initially may have been perceived as a moral imperative, there is now a growing reluctance to divest from long-established operations in Russia. The reluctance stems from considerations such as the significant investments made over decades, with some companies operating multiple factories in the country.



The evolving landscape underscores the complexities faced by Western firms navigating geopolitical tensions and commercial interests. As sentiment evolves and operational realities come into focus, companies are grappling with the strategic implications of their continued presence in Russia amidst a changing geopolitical and economic backdrop.

