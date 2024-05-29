Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3155025 KUWAIT -- His Highness
the Amir sheikh
Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
has attended and auspiced the official inauguration of Al-Zour refinery
operations.
3155021 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) launches a donation campaign via its website to back operating budgets for its field hospital in Gaza Strip.
3155012 TOKYO -- South Korea and UAE sign a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) freeing up trade between the two countries.
3155006 KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil rose USD 1.13 to settle at USD 85.53 per barrel on Tuesday vis a vis USD 84.40 pb on Monday.
3155008 WASHINGTON -- The Library of Congress boasts very precious contents including 137 million items in up to 470 languages. News report by Ahmad Al-Mazyad. (end)
