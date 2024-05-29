Kuwait Affirms Stance Against Israeli Aggression On Palestinian Camps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed on Wednesday the firm stance against the Israeli aggression on Palestinian refugee camps in the City of Rafah.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that Kuwait renewed its call for the international community to pressurize and stop the Israeli aggression on the innocent Palestinians in front of the eyes of the whole world without being accountable for those crimes.

It stressed on the deliberate targeting of the refugee camps in Rafah, and the killing of innocent civilians, showing that this entity has no humanity and no peace.

The ministry renewed its call for the importance of forcing peace solutions by the security council and respecting international laws. (end)

