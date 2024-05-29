Kuwait Amir Congratulates Min. Of Information On Winning Arabic Media Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday cables of congratulations to the Information and Culture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the Editor in Chief of Al-Arabi Al-Sagheer Magazine Ibrahim Al-Mulaifi on the occasion of winning the Arab Media Award, during a ceremony held in Dubai on May 28.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir praised the efforts spent by the team of Al-Arabi Al-Sagheer Magazine since its establishment before four decades, and their keenness to raise awareness of educating young people through priceless, and valuable cultural topics, wishing the Information Minister and leaders of the magazine progress and prosperity.(end)

