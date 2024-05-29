EU grapples with cod insufficiency because of Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) According to statements made by industry leaders to the TASS news agency, the European Union is currently facing a significant shortage of cod, a staple ingredient in numerous traditional dishes throughout the continent. The Russian fishing industry association, citing data from the United Nations, has underscored the impact of declining harvests and trade restrictions with Russia, which stands as the world's primary producer of cod.



German Zverev, the director of the All-Russian Association of Fish Producers, highlighted the repercussions of these developments, noting that rising prices have compelled some European Union member states to seek alternative, more affordable options. Despite the notable increase in cod prices, consumers have not entirely abandoned the fish, although there has been a partial shift towards cheaper alternatives, particularly pollock.



Furthermore, Zverev pointed out that fish-processing businesses are grappling with challenges in maintaining adequate supply levels, a concern echoed in a recent report issued by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The report warned of a "dramatic reduction" in Atlantic cod stocks this year, attributing the decline in part to the impact of Russia sanctions on the fish-processing industry.



The restrictions on trade with Russia following the conflict in Ukraine have had tangible consequences for European processors, as highlighted in the FAO's GLOBEFISH report. The document noted that despite exemptions for food items from European Union sanctions against Russia, European processors are facing shortages of raw materials due to the disruption in trade flows.



Notably, the situation has been exacerbated by Norway's decision last October to suspend all Russian seafood imports through a key border crossing, citing infrastructural inadequacies. This move has further strained the supply chain for cod in the European Union, contributing to the challenges faced by processors in meeting market demand.



As the European Union grapples with the ramifications of disrupted supply chains and dwindling cod stocks, stakeholders are navigating through a complex landscape marked by shifting consumer preferences, price fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions. The ongoing shortage underscores the interconnectedness of global markets and highlights the need for adaptive strategies to mitigate the impact of geopolitical events on food security and supply chains.

