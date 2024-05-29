Iran’s SPGC initiates project to reduce gas flaring by 1.2 bcm YoY

(MENAFN) Ahmad Bahoush, the Managing Director of the South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC), recently announced the initiation of a significant project aimed at reducing the volume of gases burnt by gas stacks at the complex. Upon completion, this project is expected to reduce gas flaring by an impressive 1.2 thousand million cubic meters annually. Bahoush revealed that the project is scheduled to be finalized by August 2024, highlighting the complex's commitment to achieving substantial success in curtailing gas flares, as evidenced by its accomplishments in the previous year.



Providing further insights, Bahoush explained that the daily volume of gases burnt is anticipated to decrease from 8.7 million cubic meters per day two years ago to 5.3 million cubic meters per day upon completion of the project. Currently, gas stacks are reportedly burning approximately 7.4 million cubic meters of associated gases daily. The project's objective is to significantly mitigate environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency at the complex.



Bahoush also elaborated on the complex's strategic initiatives, including a comprehensive three-phase process for procurement, implementation, and auctioning. He expressed optimism regarding the outcome of these efforts, emphasizing the pivotal role of collaborative endeavors and Jihadi efforts at the South Pars Gas Complex.



Highlighting the complex's commitment to environmental sustainability, Bahoush mentioned the ongoing gas flares sale project, which is projected to further reduce the volume of burning associated gases by an additional one billion cubic meters annually upon completion. To ensure the timely and effective implementation of such projects, Bahoush emphasized the importance of regular monitoring and review processes, which are conducted during weekly meetings involving the managing director of the South Pars Gas Complex and the director for coordination and supervision at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).



Bahoush's remarks underscore the complex's dedication to achieving its targets, as evidenced by the successful attainment of one-year targets by nine gas processing plants despite the challenges encountered during the previous Iranian calendar year. Additionally, it aligns with broader governmental efforts to address environmental concerns, as highlighted by the Department of Environment's disclosure of a USD5.5 billion investment aimed at reducing gas flaring and improving air quality earlier this month.

