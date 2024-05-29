Delegation Of Azerbaijan`S State Committee For Work With Religious Associations Pays Visit To Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani delegation led by Ramin Mammadov, Chairman ofthe State Committee for Work with Religious Associations isvisiting Türkiye with an am to discuss the prospects forcooperation with Türkiye`s relevant state authorities andorganizations, Azernews reports.
The delegation visited the grave of the founder of the Republicof Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and the Heydar Aliyev Park inAnkara.
Chairman of the State Committee Ramin Mammadov paid tribute tothe National Leader and laid a wreath at his monument.
Delegation members familiarized themselves with the Anitkabir,Ataturk and the War of Independence Museum.
