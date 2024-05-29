Iran reports more than 1.3M cellphone imports in 2 months

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) disclosed that during the initial 2 months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to May 20, a total of 1,353,786 cellphone handsets were imported into the country, as reported by an Iranian news outlet. The total value of these imports amounted to USD340.545 million, indicating a substantial volume of mobile phone imports during this period.



The report further highlights that the majority of these imports, exceeding one million mobile handsets, were facilitated through commercial channels, underscoring the significant role of the commercial sector in meeting Iran's demand for cellphone devices. Additionally, approximately 62,000 cellphone handsets were imported by passengers, suggesting a portion of imports catered to personal use and travel-related needs.



Interestingly, IRICA noted a notable decline in both the volume and value of cellphone imports by passengers compared to previous periods. Specifically, cellphone imports by passengers during this period experienced a 37 percent reduction in volume and a 42 percent reduction in value, reflecting changing consumer behaviors or market dynamics.



This data aligns with previous statements made by the president of IRICA, who revealed that Iran had witnessed a substantial influx of cellphone imports in the preceding year. As of December 30, imports had surpassed 10 million cellphone handsets, valued at USD2.2 billion, during the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year that commenced in March 2023. These figures underscore the significant role of cellphone imports in Iran's consumer electronics market and highlight ongoing trends in the country's import landscape.

