New stage of South African elections has started

(MENAFN) As South Africa prepares for its upcoming national and provincial elections, a new phase has commenced allowing eligible voters, including the elderly and individuals with disabilities, to cast their ballots from home with the assistance of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Reports indicate that IEC officials have embarked on visits to homes and institutional care facilities to guide voters who are unable to physically attend polling stations through the electoral process. This special voting process, which commenced on Monday, is slated to conclude on Tuesday and encompasses approximately 1,668,076 authorized South Africans, among whom 624,593 are expected to receive assistance from trained election officers.



The main elections, scheduled for May 29, are anticipated to witness the participation of some 28 million voters tasked with electing new members to both the National Assembly and regional parliaments from a diverse pool of 52 registered political parties. Amidst the electoral fervor, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has reiterated its campaign pledges of fostering prosperity, job creation, and addressing socio-economic challenges such as poverty, crime, and corruption. However, analysts suggest that the ANC's longstanding majority is under threat, with recent polls indicating a less than 50 percent likelihood of securing victory in the general election.



President Cyril Ramaphosa, leading the ANC's campaign efforts, has emphasized the importance of a decisive victory for the party, pledging enhanced performance and accelerated progress in governance. Meanwhile, South Africa's largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), is actively seeking to unseat President Ramaphosa and the ANC. The DA has forged alliances with smaller opposition groups to establish the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aimed at consolidating opposition votes against the ANC.



As the electoral landscape evolves, the dynamics of political competition and voter sentiment take center stage, shaping the trajectory of South Africa's democratic journey. With the culmination of the special voting phase and the imminent commencement of the main elections, all eyes are on South Africa as it navigates through a pivotal moment in its political history.

