Israeli military acts on Gaza spark worldwide outrage

(MENAFN) The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip reported that 21 individuals lost their lives in a recent Israeli airstrike targeting a displaced persons' camp in Rafah, located in the southern region of Gaza. Witnesses observed Israeli tanks advancing into the city center during the raid. This incident follows closely after another Israeli strike on a displaced persons' camp in northwest Rafah just two days prior, resulting in the death of 45 individuals, according to the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health.



Against the backdrop of mounting international condemnation of Israeli military operations in Gaza, the decisions of three European countries—Spain, Norway, and Ireland—to officially recognize the State of Palestine have come into effect. This move has drawn ire from Israel, which perceives it as a "reward" for the Hamas movement, against which it has been engaged in conflict for over seven months.



The Gaza Strip Ministry of Health confirmed the death toll from the latest airstrike, with 21 fatalities and 64 individuals injured, including 10 in critical condition. Hamas issued a statement denouncing the incident as a "new massacre."



However, the Israeli army denied targeting the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi, where displaced individuals from Rafah were directed to gather following the army's ground incursion into Rafah on May 7. Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari refuted claims that Israeli ammunition caused the extensive fire, asserting that the army had targeted a site with two senior Hamas leaders using projectiles carrying 17 kilograms of explosive material, resulting in their deaths.



The recent escalation in violence, marked by successive Israeli airstrikes on displaced persons' camps, has heightened tensions in the region and elicited calls for immediate de-escalation and a return to negotiations for a lasting ceasefire.

