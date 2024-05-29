Passenger Bus Falls Into Ravine Killing 28 People In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 29 (KUNA) -- At least 28 people lost their lives while 22 others received injuries as a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Wednesday, said officials.

A senior administrative official, Assistant Commissioner Ismail Mengal, told media that the accident occurred when a tyre of the vehicle got burst, which led to it crashing into a hill and then plunging into a ravine in Washuk area of Balochistan.

He confirmed that 28 people were killed and 22 others were wounded. Three women and three children were also among the deceased, said the official.

The bus had 45 to 50 passengers on board and was travelling from Turbat city to Quetta, the provincial capital.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the nearest government run Civil Hospital.

The official has expressed fear that the death toll could rise as nine of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed deep regret and sorrow over the loss of human lives. He also extended his condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. (end)

