USAID Pledges Ongoing Support For Jordan's Water Sector Goals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, reiterated the agency's commitment to supporting Jordan's water sector strategic plan and government initiatives for ensuring access to safe water.In a letter addressed to Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud, Power commended the collaborative efforts between USAID and the water sector in Jordan. She acknowledged the progress made in implementing water and sanitation projects funded by the United States, aimed at establishing sustainable water solutions in the country.Over the past decade, USAID has invested $1.5 billion in various projects across Jordan. Presently, it is funding essential projects to reduce water loss, enhancing water supply management across all governorates. These initiatives align with the ministry's objective of achieving an annual reduction rate of water loss by 2%, reaching 25% by 2040.