Jordan, Yemen Discuss Strengthening Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - The head of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to Jordan, Jalal Faqirah, to discuss enhancing economic relations between the two nations.In a statement on Wednesday, Jaghbir emphasized Jordan's attractiveness for foreign investments due to its strategic geographical location, making it a gateway to the Iraqi, Syrian, and Gulf markets, highlighting that Jordan's free trade agreements open numerous international markets to Jordanian exports.During the meeting, Jaghbir welcomed the idea of organizing a workshop to introduce investment opportunities in Jordan. He also suggested hosting a Jordanian-Yemeni economic forum at the chamber's building to further strengthen economic relations between the two countries.Jaghbir noted that economic relations are currently modest, with Jordanian exports to Yemen amounting to approximately $112.5 million in 2023, compared to imports of around $200,000.Key Jordanian exports to Yemen include medicines, medical supplies, fertilizers, food products, paints, soap, laundry preparations, and chemical products, while major imports from Yemen consist of coffee, tea, and honey, he added.Faqirah expressed hope for significant development in economic relations soon, noting that many Yemeni businessmen are interested in investing in Jordan due to its favorable investment climate and the strong, longstanding relations between the two countries, as well as the cultural similarities between the two peoples.