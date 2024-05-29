Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market Was Valued At US$ 7,970.4 Million In 2023 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rapid Growth Driven by Increased Demand for Convenience Foods and Technological Advancements in Food Preservation
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia Pacific freeze-dried food market
is poised for substantial growth, with market
valuation expected to rise from US$ 7,970.4 million in 2023 to an impressive US$ 17,769.7 million by 2032. This significant increase, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.72% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032, underscores the expanding demand for convenient and long-lasting food options in the region.
Several key factors are driving this robust market expansion. The rising consumer preference for convenient and nutritious food products has significantly boosted the demand for freeze-dried foods, which retain most of their nutritional value, flavor, and texture. Additionally, technological advancements in freeze-drying processes have made these products more accessible and affordable to a wider consumer base.
The Asia Pacific region, with its rapidly growing urban population and increasing disposable incomes, presents a fertile ground for the freeze-dried food industry. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are witnessing a surge in demand for ready-to-eat and easily transportable food products, further propelling the market growth.
Moreover, the ongoing innovations in packaging and preservation techniques are enhancing the shelf life and quality of freeze-dried foods, making them a preferred choice among consumers who prioritize health and convenience. The versatility of freeze-dried foods, ranging from fruits and vegetables to full meals and snacks, caters to diverse consumer preferences and dietary needs.
Industry experts predict that the market will continue to evolve with new product launches and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding product portfolios and market reach. The competitive landscape is expected to intensify as companies invest in research and development to introduce innovative and high-quality freeze-dried food products.
Key Players in the Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Anyang General Foods co., Ltd.
AlpineAire Foods
Anyang General Foods co., Ltd.
Chaucer Foods Ltd
Fujian Lixing Foods Co. Ltd
General Mills Inc.
Harmony House Foods, Inc.
Nestle SA
Packit Gourmet
Saraf Foods Ltd.
Swastik Foods
Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.
Eiyoh Co., LTD
Jiffy Foods Japan Ltd. (Kurabo Industries Ltd.)
Omusubi Kororin Honpo Co., Ltd.
Toyota Tsusho Foods Corporation
Other Prominent players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Product
Fruits
Seasonal
Regular
Vegetables
Peas
Corn
Potatoes
Others
Dairy Products
Milk
Butter
Cheese
Others
Meat & Poultry
Red Meat
Pork Meat
Poultry Meat
Seafood
Bakery Products
Bread
Pizza Crust
Cakes & Pastries
Others
Soups
Ready Meals
Dumplings
Rice Based
Italian (Pastas)
Indian
Korean
Chinese
Others
Pet Foods
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Company Website
E-Commerce Website
Offline
Supermarket/ Hypermarket
Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores
Others
By End User
Residential
Commercial
HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) - Food Service
Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others)
Educational Institutes
Food Processing Industry
Other Commercial End User
By Country
Japan
China
India
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
