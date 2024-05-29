Rebelsfunding: Prop Trading Platform Launches Promo Offer On All Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bratislava, Slovakia – RebelsFunding ( ), a prop trading firm that has developed a range of training programs tailored to the needs of individual traders, is excited to announce the launch of its new promo offer, which runs from the 27th to the 31st of May. The offer empowers more people to become profitable traders without the need for high initial capital and the fear of losing their own capital.

Available from Monday to Friday, RebelsFunding's promo offer provides a generous 15% discount on all programs as well as a 15% profit share in every stage of the training program (valid for those up to $20k) that is paid out with the first standard payout. The leading prop trading firm's variety of trading programs are some of the diverse currently available on the market and perfectly cater to traders of all abilities to ensure everyone finds the most perfectly suited program.

“We provide unique trading programs for Forex traders, based upon which we search for the best options to work together with,” said a spokesperson for RebelsFunding.“We provide you with Training accounts that you can use to trade and earn commission without the risk of losing your own funds!”

Rated excellent on Trustpilot, RebelsFunding and its new, modern platform enables a simple and clear way for individuals to boost their prop trading ability through comprehensive programs that equip them with the core skills to trade at their own pace and implement effective strategies with flexibility.

For those interested in beginning their journey in professional trading, RebelsFunding provides a simple 3 step process. This includes:

Step 1 : First, clients should choose a program that best suits their needs. Then, they simply fill in a short form and pay the necessary fee. After this, they will instantly receive their login details, which will enable them to log in to RebelsFunding's training platform for traders.

Step 2 : At this stage, clients will need to fulfill the requirements of their chosen program's training phase. During this phase, they will learn the key rules, advice, and correct ways of handling risk to advance their understanding and show RebelsFunding if they are ready for real-life trading.

Step 3 : When clients successfully complete the training program, the highly rated trading platform will cooperate with them and provide them with the title of RF trader and an RCF trading account. They can then start trading and are entitled to earn a commission of up to 50-90%, with RebelsFunding paying for any losses.

RebelsFunding is committed to continuously improving and adapting to its client's unique requirements to build a community of successful retail traders where their satisfaction remains the top priority. The top prop trading firm encourages both beginners and experienced traders to take advantage of its promo offer to access the benefits of its unique programs today.

About RebelsFunding

Led by founder Marek Soska and in collaboration with a team of investors, RebelsFunding was created to provide a range of training programs catering to the diverse needs of individual traders that help them become profitable traders in a relatively short period of time thanks to minimal upfront costs and without the fear of losing their own capital.

