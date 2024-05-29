Trump Endorses GOP Opponent Of Top House Conservative Bob Good

(MENAFN- Live Mint) " Donald trump

on Tuesday endorsed the primary opponent of Representative Bob Good, one of the most conservative Republicans in congress

and the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. The congress

man, trump

said in a post on his Truth Social platform,“turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and 'loving, Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage has been done.” Trump, in his“Complete and Total Endorsement” of Virginia State Senator John McGuire did not say why he had turned against Good. But early in the presidential primary campaign, Good threw his support to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Good, however, has since become an enthusiastic Trump backer and many of his posts on X praise the former president and assail his critics. Both Good and McGuire went to the Manhattan courthouse where Trump has been on trial since April.

“The people of Virginia's 5th District know me better than anyone, and I trust them,” Good said, in a statement released by his campaign on Tuesday evening.“I believe they will renominate me on June 18, because they understand and appreciate that I have fought for them during my 3 years in Washington.” The district extends south from Charlottesville to the North Carolina border. Good's predecessor, Denver Riggleman, failed to win renomination at a party convention in 2020, with Good taking the seat at the start of 2021. This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

