Delhi On Fire: Capital City Hits Record 50.5 Degrees As IMD Predicts 'Severe Heat-Wave Conditions'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Temperature in Delhi soared to a record-high 50.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, which reported \"severe heat-wave conditions\", recorded the temperature in Delhi suburb of Mungeshpur, breaking the landmark 50 degree Celsius mark for the first time in the national capital.

