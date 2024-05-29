See Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2Nd Pre-Wedding Bash Begins Today Stunning Photos Are OUT

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After the glitz and glam of over the top pre-wedding ceremony in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Mukhesh and Nita Ambani are all set to now host the second pre-wedding bash, this time on a luxury cruise. Recently, a report by India Today gave some insights of the itinerary which also mentioned that a strict no-phone policy will also be applicable onboard the cruise. However, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry has shared some breathtaking pictures of the location on his Instagram story. The second pre-wedding bash will be celebrated on a luxury cruise that will embark on a picturesque 4,380-kilometre journey from Italy to the South of France and back are some of the pics shared by OrryRecently, the initial group of celebrities, such as Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, MS Dhoni, Ravneer Singh, and others were seen leaving for the pre wedding bash. Family members including Nita Ambani's mother and sister, as well as Anil Ambani, were also spotted departing for the pre-wedding festivities two days ago.

Today, many other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport as they headed for the pre wedding festivities including Bollywood Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor. Meanwhile, this time around 800 guests will mark their presence, Deccan Chronicle reported reported by India Today, here a complete look at the four day itinerary of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding cruise party

May 29: On Board PaleremcTheme: \"Welcome Lunch\"Dress Code: Classic CruiseMay 29: On Board at SeaTheme: 'STARRY NIGHT'Dress Code: Western FormalsMay 30: On Land RomeTheme: 'ROMAN HOLIDAY'Dress Code: Tourist Chic AttiresMay 30: On BoardTheme: LA DOLCE FAR NIENTEDress Code: RetroMay 30: TOGA PARTYMay 31: On BoardTheme: 'V TURNS ONE UNDER THE SUN'Dress Code: PlayfulMay 31: On Land CannesTheme: LE MASQUERADEDress code: Black the MasqueradeMay 31: On BoardTheme: PARDON MY FRENCH (after party)June 1: On land PortofinoTheme : 'LA DOLCE VITA'Dress code: Italian summer



