Heatwave: Delhi LG Directs Paid Afternoon Break For Construction Labourers As Temp Reaches 50 Degrees C

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi's Lt Governor, VK Saxena, has instructed that labourers working at construction sites receive a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm, PTI reported. This measure comes in response to the heatwave conditions in the city, where temperatures have reached around 50 degrees Celsius in some areas Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has already implemented the three-hour break for labourers since May 20. This arrangement will continue until temperatures drop below 40 degrees Celsius Read | Bihar heatwave: Students faint at Sheikhpura school; Tejashwi Yadav criticizes government - Watch VideoHydration and Welfare ArrangementsOn May 20, the LG instructed the DDA to ensure adequate hydration facilities for labourers at construction sites. Officials confirmed that arrangements have been made to provide water and coconut water to help workers stay hydrated LG has directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting with officers from the PWD, DJB, I&FC, MCD, NDMC, Power department, and DUSIB. The meeting will address necessary steps to protect labourers and supervisory staff from the extreme heat Read | Delhi weather update: Mercury soars to nearly 50 degrees Celsius amid heatwave alertIn addition to the breaks, the LG has ordered that earthen pots with drinking water be placed at bus queue shelters for bus passengers. Tankers with treated water from STPs will be used for road sprinkling, and water sprinklers at high-rise buildings and roads will be activated to tackle pollution and provide relief to the public weather updateDelhiites witnessed a scorching heatwave on Tuesday, May 28, as the maximum temperature in the national capital soared close to 50 degrees Celsius. Two weather stations-Mungeshpur and Narela-observed the high temperature touching 49.9 degrees Celsius yesterday Read | When will the severity of heatwave decrease? IMD has an answerThe manual observatories at Aya Nagar and Ridge near Delhi University surpassed their previous maximum temperature records, reaching 47.6 degrees Celsius and 47.5 degrees Celsius, respectively city's Safdarjung Observatory, Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Pusa also recorded their highest temperatures: 45.8 degrees Celsius, 49.8 degrees Celsius, and 48.5 degrees Celsius, respectively India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for May 29 and 30 in six states: Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Western UP, and Madhya Pradesh.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN29052024007365015876ID1108270604