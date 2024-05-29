               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
How Heat Stress Has Increased In Urban India This Year


5/29/2024 7:57:24 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ten of India's 65 cities with over a million population experienced more than 100 hours of 'heat stress'-dangerous levels of both heat and humidity-in May, in the midst of India's longest election season, data analysed by climate tech startup, Respirer Living Sciences, showed.

Live Mint

