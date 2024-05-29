Prajwal Revanna Books Flight From Germany To Bengaluru, Likely To Reach On Friday Midnight

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) leader facing sexual abuse charges, has booked a return flight ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 30, sources told PTI to sources in the Special Investigation Team,“the 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda is expected to land in Bengaluru in the small hours of May 31. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is maintaining vigil at the Kempegowda airport here to arrest him as soon as he lands,” they said Read: Prajwal Revanna apologies to parents in fresh video, says he was 'depressed': 'Will appear before SIT'As soon as news emerged that the Karnataka State Commission for Women had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate an investigation into numerous explicit videos allegedly depicting the sexual assault of multiple women by Prajwal Revanna, the suspended JD(S) leader and current NDA candidate seeking re-election from the Hassan Lok Sabha segment hastily fled to a foreign country of now, two cases of sexual assault have been filed against Prajwal. Just two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video statement pledging to present himself before the SIT on May 31 and fully assist with the investigation.“The MP has twice cancelled the flight ticket from Germany in the past,” the sources added Read: Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Siddaramaiah claims Deve Gowda sent grandson abroadMeanwhile, the SIT conducted searches at Prajwal's residence in the district headquarter town of Hassan on Tuesday which went on till late in the night.“Some incriminating materials have been seized,” they said, aged 33, who is representing the NDA as a candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, departed the country on April 27, just a day after polling. Meanwhile, reports regarding his involvement in obscene videos surfaced widely. Despite repeated summonses by the SIT to attend hearings related to the case, Prajwal Revanna has consistently avoided appearing for the hearings Read: Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case: Hassan MP's arrest at landing imminent as look-out notice issuedThe suspended JDS MP also issued an apology to his family, party supporters, and the citizens of the state. Revanna further asserted that he experienced depression and withdrew from social interactions, while alleging that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders had initiated discussions on the matter as part of a purported conspiracy.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN29052024007365015876ID1108270600