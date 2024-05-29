Hardik-Natasa's Son Seen With Krunal Pandya, Wife Amid Divorce Rumours Netizens Say, 'Taking Care Of Agastya'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Agastya Pandya, the son of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, was seen playing with Krunal Pandya. He was accompanied by his cousin Kavir, the son of Krunal and Pankhuri Sharma Read: Hardik Pandya goes 'missing' amid divorce rumours with wife Natasa StankovicThe video shows two toddlers playing with paint and colours in a playroom with Krunal and Pankhuri. The boys play on the floor with the couple and even put some paint on their faces. Netizens have reacted to the video as divorce rumours about Hardik and Natasa are making rounds on social media.“Natasha taking the video and Hardik went for WC everything is fine....don't spread negativity,” wrote one user while another speculated,“Since hardik and natasa are getting divorce....that's why they are taking care of Agastya.”Also Read: Hardik Pandya enjoying vacation abroad amid divorce rumours with wife Natasa Stankovic“Kp giving the hint ke hardik or Natasha ka kuch nai hua (Krunal is giving the hint that there is nothing wrong between Hardik and Natasa),” posted another speculated that Natasa took the video herself. According to the Hindustan Times, Natasa Stankovic“liked” the video after it had been shared from Pankhuri's account earlier reacted with a“Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes” emoji when Krunal Pandya shared his photo with Kavir and Agastya. The all-rounder who plated for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024 captioned the image:“Happy place”.The photo shared on May 24 also got enthusiastic responses from netizens.“Guys relax, sab theek hai kuch logo ne jabarjasti galat afwah faila di thi. Bhai ko concentrate krne do world Cup kr liye (Everything is fine. Someone people unnecessarily spread the rumour. Let Hardik concentrate on the World Cup),” posted one user Pandya-Natasa Stankovic divorce rumoursThere has been strong social media buzz around Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's divorce rumours. It has also been speculated that the Serbian will claim 70% of Pandya's property as a divorce settlement Read: Hardik Pandya's old video on Natasa Stankovic surfaces amid divorce rumours: 'Takes a lot of patience..'Neither Pandya nor Natasa has issued any official statement about the speculation. They have neither accepted nor refuted the rumours. When asked to comment on the rumours, Natasa reacted like THIS.

