2 Dead After Being Hit By Car In Convoy Of Brij Bhushan's Son Karan, Say UP Police

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two youths were killed and a woman was injured after they were allegedly hit by an escort vehicle, which was reportedly part of the cavalcade of BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday, police said.

Karan Singh is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the Kaiserganj MP and the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief. Karan Bhushan Singh has been fielded by the BJP as its Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj.

Karan's father Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was last year accused of sexually harassing a few women wrestlers when he was the WFI chief. He left the post after the sexual harassment allegations were levelled and criminal charges were filed against him happened today?A SUV, which was reportedly part of the convoy of Karan Singh Bhushan, allegedly hit a motorcycle near a school on Wednesday. Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20), who were riding on a motorcycle, died on the spot car then lost control and hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the roadside, the Kernalganj SHO was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. He said the woman has been admitted to a hospital.“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are in the process of lodging an FIR against the driver of the SUV,\" the Kernalganj SHO said per the report, police took the accused driver, Lavkush Srivastav (30), into their custody. They said police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order further informed that the locals alleged that the SUV involved in the accident was part of the cavalcade of Karan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat.\"They also alleged that the occupants of the SUV abandoned the damaged car and fled in another vehicle,\" a police official was quoted as saying eruptsEnraged over the incident, the locals and the family members of the victims blocked the road. They demanded the arrest of those involved in the accident, PTI reported. Senior police officials pacified the protesters and assured them of swift action in the matter.

MENAFN29052024007365015876ID1108270594