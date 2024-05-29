When Will The Severity Of Heatwave Decrease? IMD Has An Answer

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The severity of ongoing heatwave-like conditions in several parts of India is likely to decrease starting Thursday, leading to a gradual reduction in temperature in the next four days, said Indian Meteorological Department scientist Dr Naresh Kumar on Wednesday.

The prevalent heatwave-like situation is likely to change in the coming days because of western disturbance seen in the western Himalayan region, Dr Kumar told ANI, hinting at the potential entry of monsoon in Kerala in the coming 24 hours.

“Heatwave to severe heatwave situation is prevailing in many states. Today, these extreme temperatures will persist. We have issued a red alert in western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, UP and MP. After this, the temperatures will gradually fall. The severity of the heatwave will decrease from tomorrow onwards... In the coming 4 days, the temperature will decrease... The impact of western disturbance will be seen in the western Himalayan region... In the coming 24 hours, Kerala can witness the onset of monsoon,” told ANI.(More to come)



