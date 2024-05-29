Delhi HC Grants Bail To Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Riots Case Involving Allegations Of Sedition

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition, PTI reported on May 29.A Division Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain granted statutory bail to Imam, Bar and Bench reported.

He was imprisoned under sedition charges and UAPA case for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in Delhi's Jamia area and Aligarh Muslim University.

Despite the bail, Imam will remain in jail for other charges in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, B&B added.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...

