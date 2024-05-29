Delhi Weather Update: Mercury Soars To Nearly 50 Degrees Celsius Amid Heatwave Alert

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Delhiites witnessed a scorching heatwave on Tuesday, May 28, as the maximum temperature in the national capital soared close to 50 degrees Celsius. Two weather stations-Mungeshpur and Narela-observed the high temperature touching 49.9 degrees Celsius yesterday. The manual observatories at Aya Nagar and Ridge near Delhi University surpassed their previous maximum temperature records, reaching 47.6 degrees Celsius and 47.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. (Please check back for more updates)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.