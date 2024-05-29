               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SC Rejects Arvind Kejriwal's Plea For Bail Extension In Excise Policy Case: 'Will Have To Surrender On June 2'


5/29/2024 7:57:19 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India has rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption
case linked to the Delhi liquor policy for undergoing certain medical tests. Last month, the top court had granted the Delhi CM interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections
2024 and had asked him to surrender on June 2.
The apex court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable, according to a report published by newswire PTI.
(Please check back for more updates)

MENAFN29052024007365015876ID1108270585


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search