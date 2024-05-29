SC Rejects Arvind Kejriwal's Plea For Bail Extension In Excise Policy Case: 'Will Have To Surrender On June 2'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court of India has rejected Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking a seven-day extension of his interim bail in a corruption
case linked to the Delhi liquor policy for undergoing certain medical tests. Last month, the top court had granted the Delhi CM interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections
2024 and had asked him to surrender on June 2.
The apex court registry refused to accept the application, saying since Kejriwal was given liberty to move the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable, according to a report published by newswire PTI.
(Please check back for more updates)
