Delhi News: Several Vehicles Erupt In Flames In Madhu Vihar Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi news: A massive fire erupted in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, destroying nearly 18 to 20 cars on Tuesday midnight. Soon after the fire broke out, eight fire tenders reached on the spot and controlled the fire.\"We received a call at about 1:30 am. There were several vehicles in the parking lot when the fire broke out. We sent eight fire tenders. About 18-20 vehicles were damaged in fire and we were able to save rest of them. There were no injuries in the incident,\" said Yashwant Meena, a Delhi Fire Service official, told PTI the fire has been brought under control, but the exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained by the police. No person was injured in the accident news: Owners of destroyed cars share ordealThe fire at the parking lot destroyed several vehicles. The parking authorities did not inform the vehicle owners about the accident and most of the people of the authorities are not even receiving calls of the car owners, said Vineet Kumar.“I parked my car after coming from the office last night. I received a call this morning from the car cleaner, regarding the fire. The parking authorities did not inform us about the fire. Their phone is switched off. They are not receiving the call,” Vineet Kumar told ANI on Wednesday.(More to come)
MENAFN29052024007365015876ID1108270582
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.